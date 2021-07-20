4 dead at Michigan music festival, including 3 with suspected carbon monoxide poisoning

Authorities on Sunday are investigating the deaths of four people at a Michigan country music festival this weekend, including three men who were found dead inside a travel trailer from suspected carbon monoxide poisoning.

Emergency officials responded to the trailer after receiving a call around 1:27 pm Saturday about unresponsive people at a campground in Woodstock Township during the Faster Horses Festival.

Five men in their 20s were found unconscious. Three of the victims were pronounced dead at the scene and two were transported to a local hospital in critical condition and were being treated for acute carbon monoxide poisoning, the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

“This tragic incident is being investigated as a suspected carbon monoxide exposure from a generator located very near the travel trailer,” the release added. “First Responders stress the importance of keeping generators away from camping areas, tents, travel trailers, etc. as well as exhaust fumes from running vehicles.” – READ MORE

