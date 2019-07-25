‘Crickets’: Not one House Dem — out of 70 contacted — was willing to go on ‘Fox News @ Night’ after Mueller hearing

A Fox News anchor made a public call asking for a House Democrat — any House Democrat — to come on her show to react to former special counsel Robert Mueller’s testimony on Wednesday. Yet despite staffers reaching out to roughly 70 members in an attempt to book an interview, all they heard in return was “crickets.”

A few hours before Bream’s “Fox News @ Night” show began, the journalist took to Twitter to announce that her staff “has reached out to roughly 70 Dem offices to get a Member to join our show tonight. Crickets. So, if you’re a House Dem and willing to talk about the Mueller hearing — let us know ASAP.”

Democrats eager to pursue impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump had pressed for Mueller to testify in an effort to build their case to the American people. But the former special counsel’s appearance before the House Intel and Judiciary Committees was widely seen as disastrous, even among liberal pundits.

The fact that politicians of any stripe would shy away from “Fox News @ Night” is noteworthy, given the show’s spot in cable’s Top 10 ratings and Bream’s reputation for fairness in reporting. Nonetheless, the late night anchor made it clear the invitation is still open if Democrats change their mind. – READ MORE