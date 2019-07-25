COPS: TX man ‘reached into shorts,’ hurled ‘handful of feces’ at arresting officers

Texas man faces theft and harassment charges after police report he hurled a “handful of feces” at officers who arrested him for stealing from a convenience store in Pharr.

Baltazar Mendoza Zarate, 52, allegedly stole two 20-packs and two eight-packs of beer from Stripes convenience store last Thursday, and when Pharr police arrived around 10:19 p.m. to confront him, things didn’t go so well, The Monitor reports.

Zarate yelled profanities at the officers and refused to comply with order, and “physical force was used,” according to court records.

That’s when “the defendant reached into his shorts and pulled out a handful of feces … throwing the feces at them,” police allege.

“(Officers) were hit and contaminated with the defendant’s feces,” according to the report. – READ MORE