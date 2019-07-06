Crenshaw Leads Bipartisan Effort to Get DHS Approval for a Process to Allow Donations to Migrants (VIDEO)

Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas) is leading a bipartisan pack of lawmakers in questioning the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) on why U.S. Customs and Borders Patrol (CBP) is prohibited from accepting private donations.

Penning a letter to acting Secretary of Homeland Security Kevin McAleenan on Tuesday, Crenshaw was joined by 16 other Republican and Democratic colleagues in questioning why CBP migrant processing centers aren’t allowed to accept donations from private citizens, nonprofits, and businesses.

A bipartisan group joined me in asking DHS for clarity on the ban of private donations and what would be needed to temporarily waive it. We need a long-term solution, but in the interim we can work together to provide relief.



While laying out numerous questions to seek clarification on the prohibition, the letter cites a possible exemption to the Antideficiency Act and reads: