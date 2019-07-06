Crenshaw Leads Bipartisan Effort to Get DHS Approval for a Process to Allow Donations to Migrants (VIDEO)

Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas) is leading a bipartisan pack of lawmakers in questioning the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) on why U.S. Customs and Borders Patrol (CBP) is prohibited from accepting private donations.
Penning a letter to acting Secretary of Homeland Security Kevin McAleenan on Tuesday, Crenshaw was joined by 16 other Republican and Democratic colleagues in questioning why CBP migrant processing centers aren’t allowed to accept donations from private citizens, nonprofits, and businesses.
While laying out numerous questions to seek clarification on the prohibition, the letter cites a possible exemption to the Antideficiency Act and reads:
“Given the dramatic increase in apprehensions at the border and the corresponding strain at processing centers, it seems the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and CBP may be able to accept voluntary services intended to provide for migrant children.” – READ MORE