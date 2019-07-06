WATCH: Former ICE Director Puts NYT on Blast for ‘Disgusting’ Op-Ed Calling for the Public Shaming of Agents

ormer acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Tom Homan slammed a recent New York Times op-ed called for the public shaming of ICE agents during an interview with Fox News on Monday.

The author of the op-ed claimed that if the identities of the agents were posted, they would be shamed into choosing another career.

“The knowledge, for instance, that when you go to church on Sunday, your entire congregation will have seen you on TV ripping a child out of her father’s arms is a serious social cost to bear. The desire to avoid this kind of social shame may be enough to persuade some agents to quit and may hinder the recruitment of replacements.”

However, Homan slammed the op-ed, saying that it is a form of doxxing and cited his own experience with losing his privacy.


