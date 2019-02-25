 

Crenshaw Calls out Dem Congressman for Alleging the NRA Called for Violence: ‘How Can You Claim This?’

Congressman Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas) called out Congressman Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) after he claimed that the National Rifle Association (NRA) called for violence against Democratic lawmakers.

Swalwell saw an article in an NRA magazine titled “Target Practice” that outlined some of the concerns gun owners may have with proposed legislation that could greatly reduce the ability of gun transfers. The congressman hopped on Twitter and claimed that the article was calling for violence against anti-gun legislators. He even went as far as to say they should face legal repercussions for the article.

This allegation against the NRA didn’t sit well for Crenshaw. He took to Twitter to call Swalwell out for “deliberately lying” about violence where it doesn’t exist.

He congratulated Swalwell for further creating division between groups of Americans by assuming the worst of those in the NRA.

