Crenshaw Calls out Dem Congressman for Alleging the NRA Called for Violence: ‘How Can You Claim This?’

Congressman Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas) called out Congressman Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) after he claimed that the National Rifle Association (NRA) called for violence against Democratic lawmakers.

Swalwell saw an article in an NRA magazine titled “Target Practice” that outlined some of the concerns gun owners may have with proposed legislation that could greatly reduce the ability of gun transfers. The congressman hopped on Twitter and claimed that the article was calling for violence against anti-gun legislators. He even went as far as to say they should face legal repercussions for the article.

This is a call for violence by the @NRA against @GabbyGiffords, who was nearly killed by gunfire and @SpeakerPelosi, the most powerful legislator in America. The NRA should face legal consequences. But let’s put them out of business with boycotts and ballot boxes. #EnoughIsEnough pic.twitter.com/XFTAg5XJWI — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) February 23, 2019

This allegation against the NRA didn’t sit well for Crenshaw. He took to Twitter to call Swalwell out for “deliberately lying” about violence where it doesn’t exist.

How can you claim this? Are you deliberately lying or did you just not read it? The article is about legislation targeting gun owners, not the NRA targeting Democrats. If your goal is to ensure that “outrage culture” is alive and well, continuing to divide us, congrats. https://t.co/KsnSdPWPb6 — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) February 24, 2019

He congratulated Swalwell for further creating division between groups of Americans by assuming the worst of those in the NRA.- READ MORE