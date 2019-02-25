Trump teases ‘Salute to America’ on July 4

President Trump on Sunday said his administration would hold one of the “biggest gatherings in the history of Washington, D.C.” on July 4.

“HOLD THE DATE!” Trump tweeted. “We will be having one of the biggest gatherings in the history of Washington, D.C., on July 4th.

“It will be called ‘A Salute To America’ and will be held at the Lincoln Memorial. Major fireworks display, entertainment and an address by your favorite President, me!”

Trump said earlier this month that he was thinking about putting on a Fourth of July gathering in Washington, D.C., and he suggested that the event could become a “tradition.” – READ MORE