Crenshaw and McSally Introduce A Bill To Waive Polygraph For Veterans And Law Enforcement Applying For CBP

On Thursday, Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX), Sen. Martha McSally (R-AZ), and other Republicans announced that they introduced legislation to speed up the hiring process for Customs and Border Protection by eliminating the polygraph test for veterans and law enforcement officers.

“This will help simplify a complex 11-step hiring process that averages between 274 days for agents and 318 days for officers,” a press release said. “Not only does this improve processing times for CBP applicants that already maintain the public’s trust, but it also saves taxpayer dollars.”

The average cost of a polygraph test is more than $2,000, which adds up quickly when one in three applicants is hired by CBP.

Both law enforcement officers and veterans must have served for three years to get the waiver, but veterans must also have held a security clearance within the last five years and law enforcement officers must have undergone background investigations, The Washington Times reports. – READ MORE