Latest Excuse For Ilhan Omar’s Behavior: It’s Her Inexperienced Chief Of Staff’s Fault

Rep. Ilhan Omar’s (D-MN) inexperienced chief of staff is now being blamed for her consistent string of anti-Semitic remarks since she got into office.

Huffington Post and New York Magazine reporter Yashar Ali tweeted Saturday morning that two of Omar’s congressional supporters are now laying the blame for her negative press at the feet of her former legislative assistant turned chief of staff, Connor McNutt.

“Two of Rep. Omar’s supporters in the House told me this AM they are concerned she has an inexperienced chief of staff. Her chief is Connor McNutt who was her legislative assistant while she was serving in the Minnesota House of Representatives,” Ali wrote.

McNutt did not immediately return a Daily Wire request for comment.

McNutt was “born and raised” in Southern Minnesota, according to his Twitter profile. He worked for Omar as a legislative assistant while she was in the Minnesota House of Representatives. He was paid $18,961 between July 13, 2018 and Dec. 19, 2018 for his work on her congressional campaign, according to Open Secrets. – READ MORE