‘Creepy’ Joe Biden Takes Heat After Downplaying Woman’s Allegations of ‘Gross’ and ‘Demeaning’ Behavior

Former Vice President Joe Biden is finding himself under fire by many after he downplayed former Nevada Assemblywoman Lucy Flores’ allegations accusing him of inappropriate behavior.

Flores alleged in an article for The Cut — which is part of New York magazine — titled “An Awkward Kiss Changed How I Saw Joe Biden” that Biden kissed her on the back of her head without her consent while at a campaign event in 2014 when Flores was running to be lieutenant governor of the state.

Biden’s spokesperson responded in a statement to the allegation:

Neither then, nor in the years since, did he or the staff with him at the time have an inkling that Ms. Flores had been at any time uncomfortable, nor do they recall what she describes.

But Vice President Biden believes that Ms. Flores has every right to share her own recollection and reflections, and that it is a change for better in our society that she has the opportunity to do so. He respects Ms. Flores as a strong and independent voice in our politics and wishes her only the best.

Several were quick to call out “creepy” Biden’s “demeaning” actions amid the new allegations.

"It's over, Johnny. It's over," one Twitter user wrote.


