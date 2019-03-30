Fusion GPS researcher admits she would turn down a request to do oppo research on Hillary

A key anti-Trump researcher for dossier orchestrator Fusion GPS told Congress she would shy away from conducting similar Russia research into Hillary Clinton, according to an interview transcript.

“Because I favored Hillary Clinton as a presidential candidate,” Nellie Ohr testified in October before a special House Judiciary-Oversight task force.

Ms. Ohr is the wife of Bruce Ohr, a former associate deputy attorney general. He turned out to be the messenger to the FBI for ex-British spy Christopher Steele, who wrote the dossier, and Fusion, which paid Mr. Steele with money from the Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee.

Ms. Ohr, whose transcript was released by Rep. Doug Collins of Georgia, top Republican on the Judiciary Committee, told of how Fusion used her Kremlin expertise to investigate ties between President Trumpand various Russians.

"I would probably have been less comfortable doing opposition research that would have gone against Hillary Clinton," said Ms. Ohr, a Harvard- and Stanford-educated Russian historian.