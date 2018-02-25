CPAC Straw Poll Finds 93 Percent Support for Donald Trump

The Washington Times annual straw poll at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) has again found overwhelming support for President Donald Trump and his administration’s policies.

The poll found that 93 percent of respondents approve of the job Trump is doing, a seven percent rise from the figure of 86 percent last year. Seventy-five percent of attendees now believe America is going in the right direction, compared to just 44 percent of respondents last year.

“The conservative movement has found a new leader,” said Jim McLaughlin, who organized the poll.

Seventy-nine percent of people believe that Republicans in Congress should be doing more to support Trump, while 60 percent believe special counsel Robert Mueller has been unfair during the investigation into Russian interference during the 2016 presidential election.- READ MORE

