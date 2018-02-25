Politics
Trump: Whether to arm teachers or not is ‘up to states’ to decide
President Trump said Saturday he’ll leave it up to states to decide whether to pursue his call to arm qualified teachers and other school personnel.
“Up to States,” the president tweeted. “Shootings will not happen again — a big & very inexpensive deterrent.”
The president said that “Armed Educators (and trusted people who work within a school) love our students and will protect them. Very smart people. Must be firearms adept & have annual training. Should get yearly bonus.” – READ MORE
The Washington Times