Trump: Whether to arm teachers or not is ‘up to states’ to decide

President Trump said Saturday he’ll leave it up to states to decide whether to pursue his call to arm qualified teachers and other school personnel.

“Up to States,” the president tweeted. “Shootings will not happen again — a big & very inexpensive deterrent.”

The president said that “Armed Educators (and trusted people who work within a school) love our students and will protect them. Very smart people. Must be firearms adept & have annual training. Should get yearly bonus.” – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *