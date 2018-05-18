True Pundit

COZY: CNN’s Don Lemon Parties With Stormy Daniels’ Lawyer Michael Avenatti

CNN prime time host Don Lemon was photographed on Wednesday partying with Stormy Daniels’ obnoxious attorney Michael Avenatti — along with a couple other CNN talking heads.

According to a post on Twitter, Lemon and Avenatti were snapped living it up with CNN political analyst Errol Louis, a New York City journalist and television show host, and Margaret Hoover, a paid political contributor for CNN.

The tweet was first posted by someone named Juanita Scarlett, but was later deleted. She has been identified by Mediaite as the wife of Louis.

Luckily, a few people saved the original tweet.

“Thrilled to have met @MichaelAvenatti at the Sag Harbor soiree of my second favorite favorite on-air journalist @donlemon @errollous @MargaretHoover,” the tweet read. READ MORE

