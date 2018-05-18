French bill would fine men up to $885 for catcalling

A bill approved this week by France’s National Assembly aimed at fighting sexual harassment on the street would see men who catcall women fined up to $885.

The bill, which now moves to France’s Senate, would fine French citizens of both sexes who are guilty of a variety of sexual harassment in public spaces anywhere from 90 to 750 euros, Reuters reports.

French President Emmanuel Macron made ending France’s culture of sexual harassment a central plank of his campaign for president in 2017, and has pledged to sign the bill.

The new measure is meant to ensure “women are not afraid to be outside,” Macron has said.- READ MORE

