Covington Catholic Student Nick Sandmann Gets Settlement From CNN After $275 Million Lawsuit

Covington Catholic High School student Nick Sandmann received reportedly has received a settlement from CNN after suing the far-left network for smearing him last year.

“CNN agreed Tuesday to settle a lawsuit with Covington Catholic student Nick Sandmann,” Fox 19 reported. “The amount of the settlement was not made public during a hearing at the federal courthouse in Covington.”

Sandmann also filed lawsuits against The Washington Post and NBC Universal, each for $250 million or over, and is reportedly planning to “sue Gannett, owners of The Enquirer.”

Sandmann attorneys Todd McMurtry and Lin Wood filed a $275 million lawsuit against CNN in March of last year in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Kentucky.

"CNN was probably more vicious in its direct attacks on Nicholas than The Washington Post. And CNN goes into millions of individuals' homes," Wood told Fox News' Mark Levin last year. "CNN couldn't resist the idea that here's a guy with a young boy, that Make America Great Again cap on. So they go after him."