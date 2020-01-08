Media Trashes Ricky Gervais For Telling Hollywood To ‘F*** Off’

Comedian Ricky Gervais catered to no audience last night when he let his mouth run wild in a no-holds-barred opening monologue at the Golden Globes, during which he roasted the roomful of celebrities for their yearly routine of hypocritical virtue-signaling.

Naturally, segments of the American media did not exactly embrace everything Gervais had to say that night. Indeed, Gervais was immediately blasted for cruelly repeating “right-wing talking points” to score cheap laughs.

“Here’s my Ricky Gervais problem: The idea that celebrities are not only pampered babies but hypocrites who cause the problems they make speeches deploring and should therefore shut up and act/sing/be grateful is a right-wing talking point, and an especially stupid one,” tweeted Mark Harris of Vanity Fair.

"It's not an act of speaking truth to power or of bravery to attack celebs on that front — it's a tired way of scolding people into silence because you don't like what they're saying, and saying that he's 'calling out' the hyper-privileged is just the same thing in a new guise," he continued in the tweet thread. "You'll never go broke ending a night scowling at celebrities and saying, 'Get drunk, do your drugs, f*** off,' which I think were his last words on the show. There will always be people to say, 'Yeah! You tell 'em!' But tell 'em what? 'F*** off' isn't a stance. It's a tantrum."