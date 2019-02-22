Covington Catholic lawyer ‘looking very carefully’ at Bill Maher over ‘defamatory’ statements

The attorney representing Covington Catholic high school student Nick Sandmann said Thursday that he is also “looking very carefully” at HBO’s Bill Maher for making “defamatory” statements against the 16-year-old in January.

The comments come after Sandmann filed a lawsuit against The Washington Post over its coverage of the student’s viral encounter with a Native American elder in Washington, D.C.

Attorney Lin Wood told Fox News that in addition to the Post, his legal team is also looking at other outlets, including CNN and HBO.

“Well, certainly CNN and Bill Maher did things that we consider to have crossed the line. We think the statements they made are defamatory. They’re not humorous,” Wood said. “So certainly Bill Maher is somebody that we’re looking at very carefully, and HBO, for allowing him to make those defamatory statements.”