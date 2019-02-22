Senate Dems Are Considering Subpoenas to Get Their Hands on the Robert Mueller Report

Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) said on Thursday he thinks there will be subpoenas when he was asked about getting the full Robert Mueller report from the special counsel team.

President Donald Trump has been at the center of the special counsel investigation, and newly minted Attorney General William Barr (shown above right) is expected to announce the investigation has wrapped up soon — with some reports saying as early as next week.

But lawmakers are unlikely to get the full report, which many are looking to change.

“I asked William Barr whether he would allow Robert Mueller (above left) to testify — he was noncommittal,” Blumenthal, a former federal prosecutor, told CNN.

“But I think there will be subpoenas.”

Blumenthal added that the public would be right to feel there is a coverup if the report is not made public.- READ MORE