‘Cover Up’? Reports Indicate Chinese Government Not Telling Truth About Coronavirus Outbreak

In an in-depth report Thursday detailing the latest developments regarding the deadly virus, which has already taken the lives of 17 people and infected over 600, The Washington Post describes the city of Wuhan, whose 11 million inhabitants are now quarantined, as “pulsat with fear and anger” upon the announcement of the extreme measure imposed on the city.

And it’s not only Wuhan’s 11 million being impacted by the virus; it’s also the millions of people living in the surrounding areas, as the government is now expanding the quarantine to Huanggang and Ezhou, shutting down modes of travel and thus restricting the movements of some 20 million people.

A virologist who worked on the SARS outbreak in 2003, is “conservatively” estimating that the coronavirus outbreak will be 10 times worse. “A bigger outbreak is certain,” Guan Yi told Caixin magazine, citing “the holiday traffic rush and a dereliction of duty from certain officials,” as some key reasons the situation is even worse this time.

Actions by authorities have indeed been troubling, as the Post chronicles, including initially claiming the coronavirus could not be transmitted by human, which proved to be untrue, and taking steps that indicate that they are reverting back to their manipulative handling of past disasters – read more