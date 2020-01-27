WATCH: Democrat Impeachment Manager Admits That Impeachment Is About 2020 Election

Democrat impeachment manager Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) appeared to admit on Sunday that Democrats’ partisan articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump were about the upcoming 2020 presidential election.

Democrat impeachment manager Rep. Zoe Lofgren admits impeachment is all about the election pic.twitter.com/6fy0T2f1f5 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) January 26, 2020



“Congresswoman, you told senators this week ‘Don’t surrender to the president’s stonewalling,’” CNN’s Jake Tapper said to Lofgren. “But what do you say to those who say, that’s what exactly what the House Democrats did by not going to court to try to force subpoenas and force witnesses?”

“We did go to court, as you know,” Lofgren responded.

"But you didn't pursue it in court," Tapper responded. "You ultimately withdrew the cases and went to the Senate."