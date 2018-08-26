Court strikes down Trump measures on firing federal workers

A federal judge on Saturday struck down several key provisions in President Trump‘s executive orders that he signed earlier this year that would have made it easier to fire federal workers.

In a court ruling, U.S. District Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson wrote that unions were right in arguing that the provisions included in the orders infringed upon areas that are negotiated between federal employee unions and the government.

Jackson, an appointee of former President Obama, wrote that the orders “impair the ability of agency officials to keep an open mind, and to participate fully in give-and-take discussions, during collective bargaining negotiations.”

The Trump administration issued the orders in May, saying the rules changes were aimed at saving taxpayers around $100 million per year.

Conservative watchdog group Judicial Watch attended a hearing in federal court this week after the Justice Department failed to respond to a December 12, 2017, FOIA request seeking records on oppo research firm Fusion GPS.

The Justice Department argued that it is unable to produce the requested records due to “technical issues.”

Judicial Watch is seeking the following from the DOJ: All records of contact or communication, including but not limited to emails, text messages, and instant chats, between DOJ officials in the Attorney General's Office and Fusion GPS employee or contractor Nellie Ohr.