Court Rules Recall Effort Against Michigan Gov Gretchen Whitmer Can Move Forward

The Michigan Court of Appeals ruled Friday that a recall effort, aimed at unseating the state’s Democrat governor Gretchen Whitmer, can move forward, agreeing with the state’s Board of Canvassers, which approved several recall petitions.

Local Detroit media reports that the court “affirmed the board’s approval of seven petitions, six seeking to recall Whitmer and one seeking to recall Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II. One additional recall petition was remanded to correct a ‘scrivener’s error’ in stating the date on which an order was issued.”

Of the six recall petitions, five are aimed at Whitmer’s handling of the pandemic and one is aimed at a trip to Israel that Whitmer took in 2019 before the pandemic began.

Whitmer has, as The Daily Wire reported, been under fire for her behavior during the pandemic, at first approving a policy similar to one in New York, demanding that nursing and adult care facilities accept recovering coronavirus patients regardless of whether they remained contagious or tested positive for the virus.

Last week, lawyers for the conservative Mackinac Center Legal Foundation suggested that Whitmer’s administration “undercounted” nursing home deaths, according to Fox News, and that the official tally — 5,600 — could be far lower than the actual tally. Michigan’s government contends that it is difficult to separate nursing home deaths from other COVID-19 deaths.- READ MORE

