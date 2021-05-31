13-year-old girl stabbed 114 times; 14-year-old suspect to be charged as adult

A 14-year-old will face murder charges and will be tried as an adult after he reportedly stabbed a 13-year-old girl 114 times in a horrific attack that took her life, NBC News reported on Thursday.

The attack was so vicious that a portion of the knife purportedly used in the attack broke off in the teen’s skull and stuck in her head.

Nearly half of the wounds appeared to be defensive wounds, according to the report, and were found on the girl’s hands, arms, and head as she bravely tried to fight off her attacker.

Authorities discovered the body of 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey — a cheerleader at Patriot Oaks Academy in St. Johns, Florida — on May 9 in a wooded area.

The 14-year-old suspect — who remains unnamed at the time of this reporting — initially faced charges of second-degree murder. He now faces first-degree murder charges and will be tried as an adult, according to state attorney R.J. Larizza.- READ MORE

