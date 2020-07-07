County To Arrest COVID-19 Positive Residents Who Refuse To Self-Isolate

A South Texas county isn’t taking any chances when it comes to the coronavirus, issuing a warning that anyone who tests positive and refuses to self-isolate could end up in jail.

The warning, which was confirmed as legitimate by an Official with the Brooks Count Office of Emergency Management, cites Texas Penal Code 22.05 (a) which states “A person commits an offense if he recklessly engages in conduct that places another in imminent danger of serious bodily injury.”

Of the 10 positive cases so far in Brooks County, four people have recovered, according to KSAT.

Someone who is positive for COVID-19 doesn’t even need to have infected another person either, according to the warning, to warrant an arrest. The exposure alone is enough for punishment. – READ MORE

