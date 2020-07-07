County To Arrest COVID-19 Positive Residents Who Refuse To Self-Isolate

A South Texas county isn’t taking any chances when it comes to the coronavirus, issuing a warning that anyone who tests positive and refuses to self-isolate could end up in jail.
Of the 10 positive cases so far in Brooks County, four people have recovered, according to KSAT.
Someone who is positive for COVID-19 doesn’t even need to have infected another person either, according to the warning, to warrant an arrest. The exposure alone is enough for punishment. – READ MORE
