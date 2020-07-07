Italy could ‘section’ people who refuse treatment for Covid-19

Italy’s health minister has proposed “sectioning” people who refuse hospital treatment for Covid-19 and has suspended flights from Bangladesh as the southern European country grapples with several new coronavirus outbreaks.

The potential move towards forced hospitalisations came after a cluster of infections arose in the northern Veneto region, triggered by a man who developed coronavirus symptoms on the day he returned from a business trip to Serbia and initially resisted treatment in hospital.

The 64-year-old, from Vicenza, is now in a serious but stable condition in hospital. Five others tested positive and 89 people were quarantined after he attended a funeral and birthday party at which there were more than 100 guests.

“I am evaluating with my legal department the hypothesis of compulsory health treatment in cases where a person must be treated but to be,” Roberto Speranza, the health minister, said. “At the same time, my thoughts on how Italians have behaved during this crisis are positive, as without this fundamental harmony we would not have bent the curve.”

Speranza also warned that those with Covid-19 who break isolation rules face jail and that the 14-day quarantine measure for people arriving in Italy from countries outside of the Schengen area must be adhered to. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --