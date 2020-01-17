County Declares Itself 2A ‘Sanctuary’ In Response To VA Gun Control; Sheriff Deputy: ‘I’m Not Gonna Enforce An Unconstitutional Law’

The move comes in the wake of mass unrest in Virginia due to the gun confiscation agenda of scandal-ridden Democratic Governor Ralph Northam.

Davidson County citizens outlined their pro-Second Amendment position during Tuesday night’s vote.

The county Board of Commissioners “heard from 20 members of a standing-room-only crowd of more than 150 during a 30-minute public-comment period,” reported the Winston-Salem Journal. “Every person who spoke did so in favor of the proposed Second Amendment protection resolution.”

Davidson County Sheriff’s Deputy Tripp Kester was one of the individuals to speak to the crowd, referencing Americans’ “God-given” rights and vowing to “never enforce an “unconstitutional law.” – READ MORE