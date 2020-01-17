Cardi B Mulling a Career in Politics: ‘I Have Sooo Much Ideas that Make Sense’

Rapper and Bernie Sanders backer Cardi B said she would one day like to be a politician, declaring that “just a couple of years of school” would help her to implement her innovative ideas in Congress.

Posting on Twitter, the former stripper turned rapper said that she “really love” the concept of government even though she does not agree with it.

“I think I want to be a politician,” she wrote on Twitter Monday. “I really love government even tho I don’t agree with Goverment .”

She did not make clear what branch of government she was referring to.

The 27-year-old added that she has “sooo much ideas,” and with a few years of formal education could bring major change to Congress.

“I do feel like if I go back to school and focus up I can be part of Congress,” she continued. “I deadass have sooo much ideas that make sense. I just need a couple of years of school and I can shake the table.” – READ MORE