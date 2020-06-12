Country Group Lady Antebellum Changes Name To ‘Lady A’ Over Racism Concerns

In a series of Tweets issued Thursday, the Grammy-winning country music group, Lady Antebellum, announced that they are changing their name to “Lady A” in light of recent protests over the death of George Floyd during an arrest by Minneapolis police officers and concerns their name brought to mind racist imagery.

The group — made up of musician trio Hillary Scott, Dave Haywood, and Charles Kelley — has used the name, “Lady Antebellum” since 2006, according to CNN. The name, the band said, originally referenced the typical southern-style “Antebellum” home, which to them, “reminded us of all the music born in the south that influenced us…southern rock, blues, R&B, gospel and of course country.”

They say they did not realize the association the name had with slavery.

"Antebellum" means "pre-war" in Latin but is often used to refer to pre-Civil War southern culture.