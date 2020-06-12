Police: Nearly 200 Looters Stole $100,000 Worth of Goods from Tampa Walmart

Roughly 200 looters stole over $100,000 worth of products from a Tampa, Florida, Walmart on the evening of May 30, according to local law enforcement.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance in identifying the looters, who raided the Walmart Supercenter on East Fletcher Avenue shortly after 9:00 p.m. local time.

FOX 13 reports: The store was closed due to the police brutality protests occurring outside the University Mall, but people wielding blunt objects like hammers broke the glass entrance doors and stormed into the store.

Footage released by the sheriff’s office shows wave after wave of looters streaming through the front door — past the social-distancing reminders — and ransacking the store’s electronics section, hauling away computers, TVs, and more.

After reviewing the video, detectives believe somewhere around 200 people participated. An estimated $116,000 in merchandise and damages was reported. – READ MORE

