Costco reportedly yanks Palmetto Cheese from shelves after founder says Black Lives Matter is a ‘terrorist organization’

Costco will reportedly no longer sell Palmetto Cheese in at least 120 of its stores after Brian Henry, Palmetto Cheese’s founder, said that the Black Lives Matter organization was a “terrorist organization.”

Henry, who is also mayor of Pawleys Island, South Carolina, made the remarks in a since-deleted Aug. 25 Facebook post that prompted many people on social media to call for a boycott of the company.

According to NBC’s “Today,” a Costco store announced the company had removed the cheese items in question from at least 120 stores as prompted by Henry’s remarks.

Henry’s remarks were purported to be in response to the news of a murder of two residents in Georgetown, South Carolina.

The Facebook read, “I am sickened by the senseless killings in Georgetown last night. 2 innocent people murdered. Not 2 thugs or people wanted on multiple warrants. 2 white people defenselessly gunned down by a black man. So why do we stand by and allow BLM to lawlessly destroy great American cities and threaten their citizens on a daily basis … this has gone on too long. Rise up America. This BLM and Antifa movement must be treated like the terror organizations they are.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --