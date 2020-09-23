Seattle City Council Overrides Mayor, Cuts Up To 100 Officers From Police Force

The Seattle City Council overrode a mayoral veto and pushed through reductions to police funding that will cut dozens of officer positions from the force.

The council decided during a special session on Tuesday to override Democratic Mayor Jenny Durkan, who originally vetoed the legislation shortly after it was passed in early August. The initial cuts will amount to about $3 million, less than 1% of the police department’s roughly $400 million annual budget, according to The Seattle Times.

Council members described the cuts as a “down payment” on future action to defund police and reinvest the money in social programs. In July, seven of the council’s nine members came out in support of cutting the Seattle Police Department’s funding in half, a move that would likely defund an estimated 1,000 positions at the department.

The $3 million cut, which will take effect as soon as possible, will cut up to 100 officer positions from the police force, including 32 patrol officers. The Seattle Police Department’s navigation team, made up of police and social workers who monitor and aid the city’s homeless, will be disbanded. The legislation will also cap officers’ pay, except for the chief’s, at $150,000, according to My Northwest. – READ MORE

