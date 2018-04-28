Cory Booker Votes Against Gay Trump Nominee After Posturing as Gay Rights Champion

Sen. Cory Booker (D-nj) Had Positioned Himself As A Champion Of Gay Rights In His Opposition To Mike Pompeo To Become Secretary Of State, Then On Thursday He Voted Against Richard Grenell, The Trump Administration’s First Prominent Openly-gay Nominee, For U.s. Ambassador To Germany.

Grenell’s nomination was confirmed by the Senate anyway, in a 56 to 42 vote, making him the highest-ranking openly gay official in a Republican administration ever.

During Pompeo’s confirmation hearing earlier this month, Booker attacked him over his position that gay persons should not be married, despite Pompeo telling them that as CIA director he treated married gay couples at the agency the same as anyone and believed they should be treated equally.

Booker launched the attack on Pompeo despite having endorsed then-Sen. Barack Obama (D-IL) for president in 2008, even though Obama held the same view on gay marriage as Pompeo at the time.

“You’re going to be representing this country and their values abroad in nations where gay individuals are under untold persecution, untold violence,” Booker lectured Pompeo at the hearing on April 12.

“And I do not necessarily concur that you are performing the values of our nation when you can’t even — when you believe that there are people in our country that are — are — are perverse,” he said. – READ MORE

