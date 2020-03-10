Cory Booker Joins Former 2020 Dems in Backing Biden as Endorsements Continue to Pile Up

Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) announced his intent to endorse former Vice President Joe Biden for president.

On Monday, Booker took to Twitter with a candid photo of himself with Biden. He also included a message about the Democratic presidential hopeful and shared his reason for supporting him.

The answer to hatred & division is to reignite our spirit of common purpose.@JoeBiden won’t only win – he’ll

show there’s more that unites us than divides us. He’ll restore honor to the Oval Office and tackle our most pressing challenges. That’s why I’m proud to endorse Joe. pic.twitter.com/RcsnZs5mfQ — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) March 9, 2020

Booker tweeted, “The answer to hatred & division is to reignite our spirit of common purpose. won’t only win – he’ll show there’s more that unites us than divides us. He’ll restore honor to the Oval Office and tackle our most pressing challenges. That’s why I’m proud to endorse Joe.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --