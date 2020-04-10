Coronavirus stay-at-home order in California has police giving citations to people watching sunset at beach

Nearly two dozen people were issued citations at a beach on Friday for violating California’s stay-at-home order meant to slow the spread of coronavirus in the state, according to officials.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday the tickets were issued to 22 people who were “watching the sunset, having picnics near the beach” in Encinitas, located 25 miles north of San Diego.

“It’s not that we’re trying to be mean or exert unnecessary authority, we’re dealing with a crisis at this point,” Lt. Amber Baggs from the sheriff’s office said in a video released Saturday. “We want compliance from everybody because this is lives that we’re trying to save.”

This is a legally enforceable order issued under California law-Govt. Code section 8665. It’s a crime to violate this order and you may be punished by up to a $1,000 fine or six months behind bars or both for doing so. #StayHomeSaveLives #WeStayAtWorkForYou #PleaseStayHomeForUs — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) April 4, 2020

The sheriff’s office tweeted that the state’s stay-at-home order means that “everyone is required to stay home except to get food, care for a relative or friend, get necessary health care, or go to an essential job.” – READ MORE

