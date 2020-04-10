New York City Wants Residents To Rat On Neighbors Who Violate ‘Social Distancing’

In yet another move closer to a dystopian police state, New York City is asking residents to report their neighbors who violate “social distancing” restrictions.

The New York City Department of Parks & Recreation sent a tweet on April 2 informing residents that “parks are open; however, everyone must practice social distancing and keep 6 feet apart from others,” but added that all playgrounds are closed to the public and team sports and large gatherings were prohibited. In a follow-up tweet, the Parks Department reminded followers that they “can report social distancing violations” and provided a link to do so.

You can report social distancing violations in action to @nyc311 or at https://t.co/MMXHjS2J3Y. — NYC Parks (@NYCParks) April 2, 2020

The linked website says New York City “has enacted public health social distancing restrictions to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus” and that residents “can report a violation in progress for the City to enforce as appropriate.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --