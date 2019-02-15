RACE HOAX: COPS ARREST ‘POTENTIAL SUSPECTS’ FOR BATTERY … Brothers Are ‘Empire’ Extras — Report

It’s simply a race hoax, no matter how everyone tries to spin this.

Police have now arrested 2 men in the Jussie Smollett investigation … 2 men who are brothers with ties to “Empire” and TMZ has learned they were booked for battery.

The men are brothers from Nigeria named Olabinjo and Abimbola Osundairo, and Chicago cops are now calling them “potential suspects” … as opposed to persons of interest. We know it was their home cops raided on Thursday and seized a long list of potential evidence … including several bottles of bleach.

As you know, Jussie has stated the men in the dark, grainy image released last month are definitely his attackers. Police are not confirming the Osundairo brothers are the men in that photo. READ MORE: