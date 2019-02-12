 

Conway Slams ‘Big-Mouth Dems’ Over Calls to Defund ICE: They’re ‘Hurtling Us Toward a Shutdown’

Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway slammed what she called “big-mouth Democrats” Monday on Fox & Friends over their calls to defund or abolish Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Freshman Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) vowed to defund the agency last week, saying that it doesn’t “deserve a dime” until it can show it is “honoring human rights.”

“Until they can prove good faith to an American ideal, they do not deserve any resources for their radical agenda,” she said.

Conway said that Democrats have had a “horrible” start to 2019, and that they’re the ones that cannot get a deal on border security completed.

“They’re the ones hurtling us toward a shutdown,” also noting the growing Democratic support for the Green New Deal and the turmoil atop Virginia’s leadership.

“ are sitting on their hands while the president is speaking against abortion in the eighth and ninth month, trying to stop human trafficking and sex trafficking. It’s been a really terrible six weeks. We need a fully functioning Washington where both parties are focused on 2019 and not 2020,” Conway said. – READ MORE

 

