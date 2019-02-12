Democrat Lt. Gov. Fairfax Calls For Investigation Into Allegations; Fellow Dems Use It Against Him

Democrats have fully abandoned Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax amid multiple sexual assault accusations against him. Denying the charges, Fairfax has called for “a full investigation” into the claims, but Virginia Democrats are now using that against him.

After a second accuser came forward Friday claiming the politician sexually assaulted her years ago, Fairfax issued an unequivocal denial in which he blamed the allegations on a “vicious and coordinated smear campaign” against him and called for a full investigation.

“I deny this latest unsubstantiated allegation. It is demonstrably false. I have never forced myself on anyone ever,” said Fairfax in a statement reported by NBC News. “I demand a full investigation into these unsubstantiated and false allegations. Such an investigation will confirm my account because I am telling the truth. I will clear my good name and I have nothing to hide. I have passed two full field background checks by the FBI and run for office in two highly contested elections with nothing like this being raised before. It is obvious that a vicious and coordinated smear campaign is being orchestrated against me. I will not resign.”

But Fairfax’s fellow Democrat, Virginia House of Delegates Member Patrick Hope, announced shortly after Fairfax’s denial Friday that he will introduce articles of impeachment unless the lieutenant governor resigns by Monday. As a rationale for his call for impeachment, Hope cited Fairfax’s demand for an investigation.

“On Monday, I will be introducing articles of impeachment for Lt. Governor Justin Fairfax if he has not resigned before then.” Del. Hope said in a tweet Friday afternoon reported by The Hill. Hope followed up that tweet Friday night by explaining that Fairfax’s demand for an investigation requires that he be impeached. “The alleged crimes committed by LG Fairfax took place in Massachusetts and North Carolina. The impeachment process is the only way for Virginia to have the investigation that LG Fairfax has demanded,” Hope wrote. – READ MORE