Conway: Democrats Don’t Think ‘All Those White People’ Running for President Can Beat Trump

Counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway suggested that Democrats are pushing impeachment because they’re afraid none of the 2020 Democratic presidential candidates can beat President Donald Trump in the general election.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Conway said, “This is about getting the president. If they had any faith in all those white people, who are left on the Democratic debate stage — wow.”

“If they had any faith they could beat Donald Trump at the ballot box, they’d put all their energy into that. But instead, they want to get the president now.”

Conway’s comments appeared to be a knock against what was once the most diverse primary field in history. But due to financial constraints, several candidates of color dropped out of the race.

And the Democratic National Committee's requirements to qualify for the seventh primary debate excluded the only minority candidates still running.