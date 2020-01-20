Baltimore state’s attorney lashes out at police over video showing angry mob attacking police officer

Baltimore state’s attorney, Marilyn Mosby, lashed out at Baltimore police officers Saturday after a video that showed an angry mob attacking a Baltimore police officer went viral.

The video, which surfaced Friday night, showed an angry mob surround a lone police officer attempting to make an arrest. Bystanders kicked and punched the officer, while attempting to free the man he was arresting. The officer was not injured.

This is the current climate in #Baltimore disturbing and humiliating. I’m sure going to work under these conditions is making it harder day by day for most. #stayalertstayalive #Policing in 2020 #ThisIsBaltimore a broken City!! pic.twitter.com/YqoYlkcPjw — Daniel Barahona🌎🦅🇺🇸 (@GlobalSETT) January 18, 2020

In response, Sgt. Mike Mancuso, president of Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 3, released a scathing statement that took a direct shot at Baltimore city officials.

“This is an all too familiar scenario too our members. It is indicative of a broken city that is being led by people who have absolutely no real-time crime plan or, it seems, even know how to formulate one,” Mancuso said. “Crime in Baltimore is out of control and until new leadership is elected and appointed, this lack of respect for the law and those who enforce it will continue and deepen.”

In response, Mosby accused the Baltimore police union of “fanning the very flames they then call on me to put out.” – READ MORE