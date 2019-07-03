Conway Calls out AOC Condemning the Conditions at the Border After Voting Against the Humanitarian Aid Package

Counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway called out Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) for criticizing the conditions at the border after voting against a humanitarian aid package.

Because of the conflicting reports, Conway believes that Ocasio-Cortez was stretching the facts to make the situation worse than it actually was. During an interview with “Fox & Friends,” Conway claimed Ocasio-Castro has no grounds to criticize Border Patrol when she wouldn’t even vote in favor of increasing humanitarian aid funding — as she did last week.

“Chuck Schumer wants to talk about photo-ops. I saw one yesterday. It’s called, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez going down to one much these facilities and making this outrageous claim that a woman is drinking from a toilet — which everybody who has control over that facility, control for the Border Patrol says that is not true. They’ve not heard of this. And then when she was challenged by one of the few reporters who actually ever challenges her facts, she put the window up. Don’t let the air-conditioned out! She put the window up. And people need to challenge this because she is one of 95 people — Democrats — who voted against the aid package.”

Conway added, “You either want the humanitarian aid — the $4.6 billion — to go and help or you want the photo-op.” – READ MORE