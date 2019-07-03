It Looks Like Joe Biden’s Son Took A Bribe From A Chinese Businessman

The New Yorker article described some of the issues Hunter faces that have been previously reported by The Daily Wire, including his contract with Chinese businessmen that came shortly after he traveled to Beijing with his father on official business while still vice president.

Deep within the article lies a section about Hunter’s dealings with Chinese energy tycoon Ye Jianming. As the New Yorker’s Adam Entous wrote, “a large diamond” was referenced in one of Kathleen Biden’s (Hunter’s ex-wife) motions during their divorce. This diamond was given to Hunter by Ye after the two met sometime after President Barack Obama left office. Hunter told Entous that he and two associates met with Ye in Miami and gifted him a bottle of Scotch “worth thousands of dollars.”

Hunter told Entous he was trying to get a large donation from Ye for the World Food Program USA, on whose board he sat. Over dinner, the two discussed the donation and business opportunities. Ye wanted to invest in liquefied-natural-gas projects in the U.S. and wanted Hunter to help him make connections. After the dinner, Hunter was given the diamond. From Entous: