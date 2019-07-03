It Looks Like Joe Biden’s Son Took A Bribe From A Chinese Businessman

The New Yorker article described some of the issues Hunter faces that have been previously reported by The Daily Wire, including his contract with Chinese businessmen that came shortly after he traveled to Beijing with his father on official business while still vice president.
Deep within the article lies a section about Hunter’s dealings with Chinese energy tycoon Ye Jianming. As the New Yorker’s Adam Entous wrote, “a large diamond” was referenced in one of Kathleen Biden’s (Hunter’s ex-wife) motions during their divorce. This diamond was given to Hunter by Ye after the two met sometime after President Barack Obama left office. Hunter told Entous that he and two associates met with Ye in Miami and gifted him a bottle of Scotch “worth thousands of dollars.”
Hunter told Entous he was trying to get a large donation from Ye for the World Food Program USA, on whose board he sat. Over dinner, the two discussed the donation and business opportunities. Ye wanted to invest in liquefied-natural-gas projects in the U.S. and wanted Hunter to help him make connections. After the dinner, Hunter was given the diamond. From Entous:
After the dinner, Ye sent a 2.8-carat diamond to Hunter’s hotel room with a card thanking him for their meeting. “I was, like, Oh, my God,” Hunter said. (In Kathleen’s court motion, the diamond is estimated to be worth eighty thousand dollars. Hunter said he believes the value is closer to ten thousand.) When I asked him if he thought the diamond was intended as a bribe, he said no: “What would they be bribing me for? My dad wasn’t in office.” Hunter said that he gave the diamond to his associates, and doesn’t know what they did with it. “I knew it wasn’t a good idea to take it. I just felt like it was weird,” he said. – READ MORE