Convicted Killer Running As Democrat For Vacant Senate Seat

Leonard Richards, 75, is serving a life sentence for killing two people. Parole is out of the question, but he now wants voters to send him to Washington.

You guessed it — he’s running as a Democrat.

“Richards was found guilty of killing his half-sister, May Wilson, in 1982 and of fatally shooting his lawyer, Robert Stratton, five years later,” reported Fox News.

Unsurprisingly, there are laws that prevent convicts from running for public office. The murderer-turned-Democrat has a scheme to get around that barrier.

“Minnesota law bars felons from running for state-level offices, but does not prevent them from seeking federal positions,” Fox News explained.

“He is now seeking the nomination of Minnesota’s Democratic-Farmer-Labor (DFL) Party, which will hold its primary Aug. 14,” the outlet continued. “Richards is looking to upset U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who has held the seat since 2007.”

The DFL Party is essentially the state branch of the larger Democrat party, and is a major player within Minnesota. Both U.S. senators and several congressmen from that state are from the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party. – READ MORE

A Democratic lawmaker posted a video of herself dancing to Drake’s newly released song “In My Feelings” on Twitter Friday, urging the song’s mysterious “Keke” to vote in November’s midterm elections.

Rep. Joyce Beatty (D-Ohio) posted the half-minute video on Friday afternoon, writing that the Trump administration’s policies had her and other Americans “in my feelings.”

“I don’t know who Keke is but I want her to vote next November because this @WhiteHouse has me and many other Americans ‘in my feelings’. #KekeMustVote #InMyFeelingsChallenge,” Beatty wrote in a post accompanying the video.

In the video, Beatty steps out of a white car dressed in an all-white suit and dances with two staffers.

I don't know who Keke is but I want her to vote next November because this @WhiteHouse has me and many other Americans "in my feelings". #KekeMustVote #InMyFeelingsChallenge pic.twitter.com/YQUPbNJ7ha — Joyce Beatty (@RepBeatty) July 13, 2018

“As a Member of Congress, it’s imperative we tap into trending topics to help deliver important messages to the next generation, especially when it comes to the importance of voting and using one’s voice,” the lawmaker told CNN. – READ MORE

