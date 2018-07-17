Dem Fraud: Identical Anti-Kavanaugh Letters Run in 21 Papers, All Signed Differently

At least 21 newspapers across the United States ran identical letters to the editor condemning Trump Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, all with different signatures, leading to claims of “astroturfing” being committed by Democrat-leaning groups. (And by “claims,” read “conclusions.”)

According to the U.K. Daily Mail, the letters ran last week in papers from California to Massachusetts and points in between.

“Brett Kavanaugh is the wrong choice to replace Justice Anthony Kennedy on the Supreme Court,” the form letter reads.

The letter is signed by 21 different “individuals.”

The papers affected, according to the Daily Wire, are:

The Washington Times, the Boston Herald, The Columbus Dispatch (Ohio), the Dallas Morning News, the San Antonio Express-News, The Grand Junction Sentinel (Colorado), The Wilmington News Journal (Delaware), the Coeur d’Alene Press (Idaho), The Forum (Fargo, North Dakota), the Beaumont Enterprise (Texas), the Santa Monica Daily Press (California), The Union Democrat (Sonora, California), the Daily News (Newburyport, Massachusetts)

The Eagle-Tribune (North Andover, Massachusetts), the Daily Hampshire Gazette (Northampton, Massachusetts), The Times Herald-Record (Middletown, New York), the Daily Reflector (Greenville, North Carolina), The Express Times (Easton, Pennsylvania), the Republican Herald (Pottsville, Pennsylvania), The Herald-Zeitung (Brownsville, Texas) and the Martinsville Bulletin (Virginia).

According to the Daily Mail, Richard Lodge, editor of The Eagle-Tribune, said he discovered it when the woman whose name appeared on the letter called him and “said she didn’t send it.” – READ MORE

In a piece for Fox News, a former law clerk for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh portrayed a man both deeply devoted to the law and his family.

Amit Agarwal, who served as his clerk between 2006 and 2007, wrote that while “most Americans had never heard of Judge Brett Kavanaugh,” Agarwal was intimately familiar with the man and what he was like.

“For example, Judge Kavanaugh is a devoted husband and father of two girls. Back when I worked for him, he was a brand new dad,” Agarwal recalled. “I still remember the judge beaming as he played hide-and-go-seek in chambers with his 1-year-old daughter, who would laugh and shriek with delight as he sang her name out loud while inching closer and closer to her hiding spot. Eleven years later, he continues to relish his role as a father.

“Judge Kavanaugh is the author of almost 300 judicial opinions, sits on the nation’s most influential federal appeals court, and teaches a course on the separation of powers at Harvard. But somehow he finds time to coach both of his girls’ basketball teams.”

Agarwal also noted how Kavanaugh, who has a reputation for helping others, attends the weddings of his clerks, has frequent lunches with them and takes them out to Washington Nationals games.

“Of course, it wasn’t all fun and games,” Agarwal wrote. “Clerking for Judge Kavanaugh was hard work. I remember he was toiling away on New Year’s Day and expected us to be there too. Late that afternoon, the judge walked over to where my co-clerks and I were working. He looked uncharacteristically sad. Then we found out why.

“Judge Kavanaugh explained that his wife ‘called and said we all have to call it a day and go home.’ I couldn’t help laughing. Like it or not, the judge was always candid in acknowledging – and gracious in following – controlling authority.” – READ MORE



