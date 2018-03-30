Consumer Terrorism: Laura Ingraham Loses Advertisers After Parkland Student Calls For Boycott; Ingraham Apologizes

On Thursday, Fox News host Laura Ingraham lost multiple advertisers from a boycott that was launched by Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student David Hogg after he was offended by something she tweeted on Wednesday.

Ingraham tweeted a news article that highlighted a recent interview Hogg had with TMZ where he revealed that he had been rejected by multiple California universities, and added, “It is absolutely disappointing, but at this point, we’re already changing the world. If colleges want to support us in that, great, if they don’t, it doesn’t matter, we’re still going to change the world.”

David Hogg Rejected By Four Colleges To Which He Applied and whines about it. (Dinged by UCLA with a 4.1 GPA…totally predictable given acceptance rates.) https://t.co/wflA4hWHXY — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) March 28, 2018

Ingraham was not attacking Hogg for not getting into college; she was saying that she believed he was complaining that he hadn’t been accepted based on his activism.

In response, Hogg launched a boycott on Wednesday night aimed at pressuring Ingraham’s advertisers into dropping her show from their advertising lineups – READ MORE

