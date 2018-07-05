Conservatives Mock “Resistance” With “Second Civil War Letters” After Portland Antifa Goes Down Hard

The skirmish in Portland has many talking about the prospect of a second Civil War in the United States. As we reported last week, a shocking 31% of voters say it’s likely that the United States will experience a second civil war over the next five years, according to a new Rasmussen poll.

As such, conservatives have taken to twitter to mock the violent left with a new hashtag which has quickly gone viral: #SecondCivilWarLetters – which envisions the “soy-boys” on the left writing letters during a second Civil War.

https://twitter.com/JackPosobiec/status/1014140978360406016

https://twitter.com/JackPosobiec/status/1014138837361135616

My dearest Madison;

Whilst engaging hostiles in Santa Clarita, we found ourselves pinned down between Starbucks, Peets, Seattle's Best and an Einstein's bagels. We are running low of seasonal blends and jalapeño cheddar.

Send rations.

– Regards, Corey

#secondcivilwarletters — Steve Marmel (@Marmel) July 3, 2018

To the Parents of Sgt Phineas Hoobastank, I write to inform you of the passing of your son. His entire platoon was wiped out when their pink woolen caps were sighted through the woods by the enemy. Your loving leader, Chancellor Hillary Clinton#secondcivilwarletters — Jack Posobiec🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) July 3, 2018

Dearest Xer, Conditions on the front are grim. Our soy rations are down to two lattes a day. Wifi is only one bar. We have but the writings of Senator Ta-Nehisi to comfort us during the frog barrages. Intel reports General McInnes’ forces are on the move #secondcivilwarletters — Jack Posobiec🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) July 3, 2018

