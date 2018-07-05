True Pundit

Conservatives Mock “Resistance” With “Second Civil War Letters” After Portland Antifa Goes Down Hard

Posted on
The skirmish in Portland has many talking about the prospect of a second Civil War in the United States. As we reported last week, a shocking 31% of voters say it’s likely that the United States will experience a second civil war over the next five years, according to a new Rasmussen poll.

As such, conservatives have taken to twitter to mock the violent left with a new hashtag which has quickly gone viral: #SecondCivilWarLetters – which envisions the “soy-boys” on the left writing letters during a second Civil War.

https://twitter.com/JackPosobiec/status/1014140978360406016

https://twitter.com/JackPosobiec/status/1014138837361135616

