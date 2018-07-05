Politics TV
Pro-Immigrant Ad Uses Reagan And Targets Trump — But The First Four Words Step All Over Its Own Argument (VIDEO)
A pro-immigration ad using President Ronald Reagan’s words to attack the current state of affairs at the U.S.-Mexico border is set to air on a number of stations in conjunction with the Fourth of July — but if the ad is viewed from the beginning, its message is actually a celebration of legal immigration.
This ad will air tomorrow morning, July 4th, on selected stations including Fox News, to remind our fellow Americans, Republicans and conservatives that we are a nation of immigrants, and stronger for it. pic.twitter.com/3XdKAeFVTU
— Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) July 3, 2018
But Reagan’s first four words, spoken in the shadow of the Statue of Liberty and with a nod toward Ellis Island, make it clear that the message is about a nation built by legal immigrants.
“Through this golden door …”
Not through a window or a hole in the fence. Not over a wall or across a river. Not under the fake floorboard of a cargo van or hidden in a truck filled with produce. “Through this golden door.” – READ MORE