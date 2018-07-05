True Pundit

Pro-Immigrant Ad Uses Reagan And Targets Trump — But The First Four Words Step All Over Its Own Argument (VIDEO)

Posted on
A pro-immigration ad using President Ronald Reagan’s words to attack the current state of affairs at the U.S.-Mexico border is set to air on a number of stations in conjunction with the Fourth of July — but if the ad is viewed from the beginning, its message is actually a celebration of legal immigration.

But Reagan’s first four words, spoken in the shadow of the Statue of Liberty and with a nod toward Ellis Island, make it clear that the message is about a nation built by legal immigrants.

“Through this golden door …”

Not through a window or a hole in the fence. Not over a wall or across a river. Not under the fake floorboard of a cargo van or hidden in a truck filled with produce. “Through this golden door.” – READ MORE

'Make America great by welcoming immigrants again'

