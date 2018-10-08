Conservatives: Kavanaugh Confirmation Is a ‘Major Step’ in Restoring Constitutional Rights

Conservative Groups Hailed Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s Confirmation To The Supreme Court As A “victory” For American Liberty And Called It A “major Step” In Restoring Constitutional Rights In The U.s.

Conservative think tanks, advocacy groups, and legal organizations dedicated to defending religious liberty weighed in on Kavanaugh’s Saturday afternoon confirmation, which was one of the “defining” issues for many voters in the 2016 election.

“This nomination and today’s confirmation were about the Constitution and the foundational freedoms it was designed to protect. Today was a major step in the journey to restore the Constitution to its rightful and intended role in our Republic,” Family Research Council President Tony Perkins announced Saturday.

"Today is a victory for liberty in America. I am overjoyed that the Senate confirmed Brett Kavanaugh, a good man and good jurist. Justice Kavanaugh will serve with distinction as an Associate Justice on the Supreme Court of the United States for years to come," Heritage Foundation President Kay Cole James said in a Saturday statement.

Even though the Senate has approved Brett Kavanaugh’s ascent to the Supreme Court, liberals are likely to still seek his ouster.

petition to impeach Kavanaugh has more than 125,000 signatures, progressive groups are raising money to get him expelled from the high court and a prominent Democratic lawmaker is pledging to reopen an investigation into the judge if the party retakes the House in the November election, according to published reports.

“Calls for his ouster speak to the fury felt by the liberal base,” NBC News wrote.

If he’s impeached, Kavanaugh would become the first Supreme Court justice in American history to be removed, the news outlet stated.

Back in 1804, Samuel Chase was impeached, but the Senate acquitted him and he remained on the bench, according to the report.