Trump: If I fought Biden, it ‘would not last long’

President Trump at a campaign-style rally in Topeka, Kan., Saturday night said that a fight with former Vice President Joe Biden “would not last long.”

“Remember he challenged me to a fight. ‘I’d like to take him behind the barn.’ I’d love that. That wouldn’t last long. That would not last long. That wouldn’t last long,” Trump said, imitating Biden.

Trump pointed to his forearm and pretended to blow on Biden, who he then suggested would fall over.

“He’s down, and he’ll never get up,” Trump then said.

Biden declared at a rally in Florida in March that he would have taken Trump “behind the gym and beat the hell out of him” in high school.– READ MORE

Donald Trump returned to labeling his ideological opponents with various nicknames Saturday during a rally with Kansas gubernatorial candidate Kris Kobach in Topeka.

Trump again referred to Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren as “Pocahontas,” a reference to the fact she has claimed to be of partial Cherokee ancestry.

“I’ve got more Indian blood in me than Pocahontas, and I have none,” Trump said.

“Hey, I have high cheekbones too, maybe I’m Indian,” he added.

Trump repeatedly called Blumenthal “Da Nang Dick” — in reference to the Vietnam port city — adding that the senator misrepresented his military service during the Vietnam War.

“He’s a fraud, he was never in Vietnam,” Trump said, adding that the fact Connecticut elected Blumenthal shows that the Constitution State is “such a mess right now.”- READ MORE